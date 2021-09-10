A VOLUNTEER drivers project that took hundreds of York OAPs to get their Covid vaccines is among the latest charities to be nominated for a share of a £25,000 giveaway from The Press.

York Wheels is one of several local charities being nominated for a share of the cash, which comes from The Press's parent company’s charitable arm, The Gannett Foundation.

Readers can nominate their favourite local charity and eight finalists will be selected - with the winners chosen by Press readers.

Nominees so far include SNAPPY, Shine 21, Haxby Memorial Hall, and The Island.

Today, we are adding five more to the list:

York Wheels: This charity has had several nominations: "York Wheels provide both a Volunteer Car Service and the Dial & Ride Bus service which provide door-to-door transport for the elderly and people with disability/mobility problems within the Greater York Area who are unable to utilise public transport facilities. York Wheels has made almost 1,000 trips to the Askham Bar vaccination site."

One of the volunteer drivers with York Wheels

Door 84: A service for young people in York has been nominated by a grateful user: "This charity has helped me from being a young age - helping me gain important life skills such as making a CV so that I can apply for jobs, social skills, how to handle money better and so much more."

The Hut York: Leon Magson said: "The Hut York provides an excellent social and developmental environment for people who have mental health issues and/or learning difficulties, it is a fantastic place for people to go and make friends as well as learn social and practical skills from a brilliant working team. The work that goes into each session demonstrates the real care factor that is shown at The Hut."

Kyra Women's project: Nominated by Heather Sandler who said: "This small York charity has changed the lives of over 1,000 vulnerable women, me included. They have managed to provide vital contact to the most vulnerable during lockdown. The volunteers have worked tirelessly to check on all and provided activities online. Sometimes the only contact with the outside world for some."

York Samaritans: Nominated by Yvonne Copley who said: "This is a totally volunteer-run charity. No paid staff so all funding would go the running the project."

York Samaritans - vying for a share of the £25k

Nominations are open until October 3 - here are more details

How to nominate:

Making a nomination couldn’t be easier – simply send us the details via the SEND NOW button at the bottom of this article or visit: www.yorkpress.co.uk/readerschoice/

You will need to confirm the name and charity number of the local charity you’d like to nominate and why it deserves the cash - and what it will spend it on. Send us some photos too!

How you can vote for the winners:

Once all nominations have been received, we will select eight of the most popular local charities to be featured in this year’s grants scheme.

We’re then going to put the power to allocate the cash back into the hands of our readers – for four weeks, readers will be invited to collect tokens from our newspapers which can then be sent to collection points across our region or posted.

Each token collected will then be used to allocate cash to the nominated charity – so if your favourite charity collects 50 per cent of all the tokens collected, it will receive 50 per cent of the funding.

Rules:

The Press’ parent company’s charitable arm, The Gannett Foundation, is providing the £25,000 to give away in our local area.

Entries must be registered charities and must not have received a grant from the scheme within the last two years.

Grants will not be awarded for payments such as salaries, professional fees or day-to-day running or maintenance costs or projects that do not bring benefits to local communities.

Grants have been awarded in the past to York charities including Holgate Windmill, which used the money to buy equipment enabling it to produce flour, Citizens Advice York and The Regen Centre, a charity in Riccall which used the funding for its ‘Changing Places’ project - adapting one of its changing rooms at its community centre for people with disabilities.

Deadline:

Nominations must be received by the closing date of Sunday, October 3, 2021.

