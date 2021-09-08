NOMINATIONS are flowing in for charities to receive a share of £25,000 from The Press.

We are asking you to nominate your favourite local charity - and a shortlist will be drawn up with the winners - voted by Press readers - getting a share of the cash.

Since our launch earlier this week, we have had almost 20 nominations for local good causes.

These include:

SNAPPY: Anne Stamp nominated this charity and said: "Snappy has operated throughout the pandemic, offering care to children and young people with wide ranging disabilities. We gave a safe and happy environment to more than 200 children last year and this has continued. Our children and young people have been through so much this year and we now want to establish a recovery programme of sports, talk therapy and a love of the outdoors again. We, like all charities, have suffered financial losses in the last 12 months, having fundraising events cancelled and grants not available. This funding will enable us to get back on track doing what we do best."

Shine 21: Catherine Chapman, of York, said: "Shine 21 has been a massive support system to my son and my family. My son Jaiden has just turned two, and the help, support and advise for a child with a diagnosis of Down's Syndrome has been amazing. Shine 21 is a charity that helps with development sessions, speech and language, helping out with schools, nurseries applications, DLA forms and so much more for children 0-5 in the York & North Yorkshire areas. With Shine 21 input, Jaiden has come on leaps n bounds and they deserve this so much. We are very lucky to have Shine 21 supporting us as a family."

Haxby Memorial Hall: Nominated by Amanda Nicholson who said: "It has worked throughout the pandemic supporting those that need it. Working with the local council, it has set up a foodshare project feeding those in local and surrounding areas. They have and are supporting the area coordinator with a support group for those that are anxious about going out, lonely or just need to chat with a meal. In the future they want to offer units for new businesses as a start up, update the garden area to include covered area to have options for outside events. Along with events for all ages to enjoy."

The Island: A parent made this nomination: "They run a youth group and you access mentors who work with your child, they take them out and give them some fun and distraction from everyday issues they may be experiencing. They provide lots of support. They also provide food parcels and stuff to do in the school holidays. They have recently moved to a new building as their base on Shipton Road and have asked for any free donations of equipment that might help them in their rooms. It would be nice to see them get some help to get the building fully up and running for kids/workers to access, especially with the winter months coming up."

How to nominate:

Making a nomination couldn’t be easier – simply send us the details via the link at the bottom of this article.

You will need to confirm the name and charity number of the local charity you’d like to nominate and why it deserves the cash - and what it will spend it on. Send us some photos too!

How you can vote for the winners:

Once all nominations have been received, we will select eight of the most popular local charities to be featured in this year’s grants scheme.

We’re then going to put the power to allocate the cash back into the hands of our readers – for four weeks, readers will be invited to collect tokens from our newspapers which can then be sent to collection points across our region or posted.

Each token collected will then be used to allocate cash to the nominated charity – so if your favourite charity collects 50 per cent of all the tokens collected, it will receive 50 per cent of the funding.

Rules:

The Press’ parent company’s charitable arm, The Gannett Foundation, is providing the £25,000 to give away in our local area.

Entries must be registered charities and must not have received a grant from the scheme within the last two years.

Grants will not be awarded for payments such as salaries, professional fees or day-to-day running or maintenance costs or projects that do not bring benefits to local communities.

Grants have been awarded in the past to York charities including Holgate Windmill, which used the money to buy equipment enabling it to produce flour, Citizens Advice York and The Regen Centre, a charity in Riccall which used the funding for its ‘Changing Places’ project - adapting one of its changing rooms at its community centre for people with disabilities.

Deadline:

Nominations must be received by the closing date of Sunday, October 3, 2021.

Send us your nomination now via the link below...