AS Castle Howard announces it is to close for a secret filming project, we look back at the many films and TV shows that have been shot at the country pile just outside York...

Bridgerton

Bridgerton (l to r) Regé-Jean Page as the Duke of Hastings and Phoebe Dynevor as Daphne Bridgerton in Netflix hit Bridgerton - filmed at Castle Howard

Bridgerton tells the story of a romantic scandal based around society in Regency London. It follows the story of Daphne Bridgerton, played by Phoebe Dynevor, the eldest daughter of the powerful Bridgerton family, as she makes her debut on to Regency London’s competitive marriage market - and falls for the dashing Duke of Hastings, played by Regé-Jean Page.

Brideshead Revisited

The TV adaptation of Evelyn Waugh's novel Brideshead Revisited was made in 1981.

Brideshead Revisited filmed at Castle Howard in 1981 with Anthony Andrews as Sebastian Flyte and Jeremy Irons as Charles Ryder

This starred Anthony Andrews and Jeremy Irons. This was the show that helped cement Castle Howard in the public's imagination. For many, Castle Howard is Brideshead.

2008: Brideshead Revisited - the movie.

Ben Wishaw and Matthew Goode in the film version of Brideshead Revisited in 2008

Producers Miramax returned to Castle Howard to shoot a new film version of Brideshead Revisited, starring a wealth of British acting talent including Matthew Goode as Charles Ryder, Ben Whishaw as Lord Sebastian Flyte, Hayley Atwell as Lady Julia Flyte, Emma Thompson as Lady Marchmain, and Michael Gambon as Lord Marchmain.

Victoria

Jenna Coleman as Victoria, which was partly filmed at Castle Howard

The popular ITV drama starring Jenna Coleman, Rufus Sewell and Tom Hughes, was first filmed at Castle Howard in October 2015 when the house doubled as Kensington Palace - where the young Victoria lived and learned of her ascension to the throne.

Death Comes to Pemberley

Death Comes to Pemberley, also filmed at Castle Howard

The BBCs adaptation of PD James's best selling novel, Death Comes to Pemberley was filmed at Castle Howard for two weeks during July 2013. It starred Matthew Rhys, Anna Maxwell-Martin, Matthew Goode and Jenna Coleman. The cast and crew used 11 interior and three exterior locations at Castle Howard to portray Mr Darcy and Elizabeth's Pemberley home.

Garfield: A Tale of Two Kitties

In a case of mistaken identity, Garfield the cat ends up ruling over a castle - Castle Howard - in this 2006 family movie. Garfield was voiced by actor Bill Murray.

The Buccaneers

Filmed in 1994, this was a BBC production of Edith Wharton's novel of the 19th century encounter between English aristocracy and wealthy American heiresses.

Lady L

Sophia Loren on the set of Lady L at Castle Howard

Directed by Peter Ustinov in 1965, this movie brought Sophia Loren to North Yorkshire!

Twelfth Night

The only time Castle Howard has been used for a Shakespeare play. The BBC chose to set its production of one of the Bard's most popular comedies at Castle Howard in 1978.

Barry Lyndon

This 1975 film based on the novel by William Thackeray was directed by Stanley Kubrick.

The Spy With a Cold Nose

Castle Howard doubles as the Kremlin in this 1966 spoof cold war spy thriller starring Laurence Harvey.

