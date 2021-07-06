A 'GIANT turd' forced a popular York pub to shut part of the venue.

While establishments in the city have reported temporary closures due to staff testing positive for Covid-19 or being instructed to self-isolate after being alerted as a contact by the NHS Test and Trace system, The House of Trembling Madness has had other concerns.

The ale house which has venues on Stonegate and Lendal in the city apologised to customers via Twitter on Monday for the brief closure of its first floor at Lendal, saying they had had to deal with 'the largest turd blockage we've ever had'.

Customers, it seems, were unperturbed by the disruption.

However, the more serious issue of closures due to the NHS Test and Trace alerts - often without any staff going on to test positive for Covid - is continuing to plague the hospitality sector in York. 

The House of Trembling Madness, which boasts a strong reputation as an award-winning online drinks merchamts and craft beer specialist, has attracted arguably unfair reviews due to its staffing being stretched at times.