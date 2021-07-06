A 'GIANT turd' forced a popular York pub to shut part of the venue.
While establishments in the city have reported temporary closures due to staff testing positive for Covid-19 or being instructed to self-isolate after being alerted as a contact by the NHS Test and Trace system, The House of Trembling Madness has had other concerns.
The ale house which has venues on Stonegate and Lendal in the city apologised to customers via Twitter on Monday for the brief closure of its first floor at Lendal, saying they had had to deal with 'the largest turd blockage we've ever had'.
Sorry that the first floor at Lendal wasn't open for a while tonight. No Self-isolating or Covid but just the largest turd blockage we've ever had. It has been removed and we are all clear. Eat your veg!— Trembling Madness (@TremblingMad) July 5, 2021
Customers, it seems, were unperturbed by the disruption.
Glad you have finally dislodged the Log Ness Monster 🤣🤣💩🦕— 𝕁𝕠𝕙𝕟 𝔼𝕝𝕝𝕚𝕤𝕠𝕟 (@rockstar_je) July 6, 2021
However, the more serious issue of closures due to the NHS Test and Trace alerts - often without any staff going on to test positive for Covid - is continuing to plague the hospitality sector in York.
- Hotels and restaurants including Grays Court and the Walmgate Ale House have both been hit by staff shortages.
The House of Trembling Madness, which boasts a strong reputation as an award-winning online drinks merchamts and craft beer specialist, has attracted arguably unfair reviews due to its staffing being stretched at times.
Would be good to get the uninstalled app figures. Over 20 staff pinged so far and not one had Covid but all are skint and we have been massively understaffed creating some fine 1 star Tripadvisor "staff stretched" ratings— Trembling Madness (@TremblingMad) July 5, 2021
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment