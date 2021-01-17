YORK Outer MP Julian Sturdy has said that he is "delighted," with the announcement that York will become a national vaccination hub.

It was revealed on Friday that the city is to become a national vaccination hub – with people living up to 45 minutes away travelling to the city to receive the jab.

Extra temporary buildings are being put up at the vaccination site at the former Askham Bar Park & Ride site and 8,000 extra appointments are due to be made available during the first phase of the expansion.

Praising the move, Mr Sturdy said: "I'm delighted to hear that the Askham Bar site is being expanded to become a national vaccination centre, which shows the importance that is attached to ensuring a swift rollout to the medically vulnerable in our city and surrounding area.

"Although it is a long and hard road yet, every injection is a step on the path back towards normality, and the news that the new national centre will provide capacity for an additional 8,000 vaccinations in the first phase of the upgrade is very welcome.

"Over 3.2 million people have now received the first dose of the vaccine nationwide. 12,000 York residents have already been covered, with all local care home residents set to have received the vaccine by early next week, showing we are making solid progress."

All of York’s care home residents are set to have received the vaccination by early next week and the meeting heard 12,000 total vaccinations have already been done in the city. Housebound residents are set to be vaccinated soon.