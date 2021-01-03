WHEN we reported how York pub Puss 'n' Boots looked set to be turned into five new homes - we asked you to tell us which city pubs you miss.

Here is a list of some of the pubs you still wish were with us...

Mike Pollard: "I only miss the John Bull really, which in the 80s was one of only two places I knew which sold drinkable beer. But of course that’s not the case now like in the bad old days - we have such an incredibly good selection nowadays of pubs."

The John Bull in York in 1993

Mick Addinall: "Turf Tavern when Pat Larner had it; always packed out."

Daniel James: "Bridge Hotel when my grandad had it - Dennis Speck - and The Cygnet."

Kim Thrower: "The Frog Hall."

Valerie Motek: "The Spitalbeck on the old Malton Road, remember going in with my mum and dad , my dad used to talk football to the landlord Ron Spence, ex footballer, happy days in the 70s."

The Fox and Hounds in Copmanthorpe in 1979

Amanda Sharkey: "Any that I used to frequent as a teenager and no longer exist - Reindeer in the Groves, Fox&Hound in Cop (when you could drive straight in the car park from the A64). I am having a blank for the name of the pub on the 1079 next to what was the Steer Inn... Hardly anyone ever there, we used to wheel the calor gas heater to whichever room we were in and one of the only other customers used to pull our pints when the landlord went off somewhere!"

Kim Thrower: "Tam O'Shanter, Lawrence Street."

Chris Plows: "Grob and Duckett, Rougier Street."

Janice Peacock: "Cygnet when Margaret and Pat Larner had it - great memories."

The White Rose pub in 1957

Patrick Loftus: "The White Rose in Cornlands Road - the landlord there banned dominoes in the lounge and from then on was known as the 'dom buster'"

