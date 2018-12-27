SOPHIE SMITH brings childhood memories to this pudding recipe

After the madness and mayhem of Christmas, my parents would close the hotel in January for a well-earned break. As children we were lucky enough to travel to some fabulous far-flung places.

I’m naturally seriously grateful, and have wonderful memories of haggling for Fezzes in Fez, searching for manatees in the deep blue sea and inexplicably, being left in the care of someone my sister and I referred to as ‘furry-kisses’…perhaps a bit worrying in retrospect…

If I’m honest though, some of my fondest childhood recollections are of short holidays in Cartmel.

My sister and I visited Cartmel on a number of occasions with our Nana and Grannie. I’m not sure they really got on, but we loved them equally, so it didn’t matter to us.

Cartmel, an ancient village in the South Lakes is famed for its 12th century Priory and Gatehouse. It’s also home to one of the smallest and most picturesque racecourses in the country. As children, we were definitely most impressed by having our tea delivered to our hotel room on trays by a waitress with mesmerising pointed ears.

The highlight of our visits was always a trip to Grange pool. A stunning 1930’s open air lido complete with soaring high boards for diving. It seemed unbelievably glamorous; the art deco silhouette rising like a phoenix from Grange’s Edwardian promenade. The walk back to Cartmel, after we missed the last bus, was not so glamorous. I can’t remember whether is was Nana or Grannie that suggested weeing in the bath and standing in it to relieve our aching feet…it wasn’t a suggestion that went down well.

Cartmel today has become a haven for food lovers. Home to Simon Rogan’s acclaimed restaurant, L’Enclume and it’s laid back little brother, Rogan & co – both have Michelin stars. Cartmel Cheeses stock a breathtaking selection of traditional, raw milk artisan cheeses, including St James, a gutsy, raw Ewes milk cheese, made by Martin Gott just outside the village. With four traditional pubs, a micro-brewery and the delightfully cosy Wine Snug at Cartmel Drinkshop, there’s no reason to go thirsty either. It’s the perfect location for a winter getaway.

You may have to wait for a bracing dip in the pool though. Grange Lido has been closed for 25 years. But there is hope that the phoenix will rise again as local campaign group savegrangelido.com gather support to restore this Grade II listed gem. Its going well, the cause has attracted national press coverage and has the backing of Hairy Biker Dave Myres.

Priories, racecourses and restaurants aside; Cartmel is synonymous for sticky toffee pudding, the crowd-pleasing pud that provides a little extra insulation at this time of year. Here’s my version. I like to cook it in a nine-inch bundt tin, but don’t worry if you don’t have one, this recipe is easily pleased; a nine-inch round tin or eight-inch square will work fine, as will individual Dariole moulds – line and grease the tins well.

Sticky Toffee Puddding

For the cake

340g chopped dates

190g boiling water

1 tsp vanilla

260g self-raising flour

1 ½ tsp bicarbonate of soda

3 eggs

130g butter, softened

210g soft brown sugar

3 tbsp black treacle

150ml milk, at room temperature

For the sauce…you can double this if you like a lot of sauce!

175g soft brown sugar

50g butter

225g cream

1 tbsp black treacle

To decorate

A handful of leftover Christmas nuts…

Method

Preheat the oven to 180°C

Pour boiling water over the dates in a small pan, bring to a rolling boil before adding the bicarbonate of soda, the dates will froth. Remove from the heat and allow to cool, do not drain.

Beat butter, sugar and vanilla. Add eggs, one at a time, beating between each addition. Add treacle, followed by the cooled date mixture. Alternate adding flour, then milk (mixing in small quantities prevents the batter from curdling) keep alternating until all the flour and milk is in the cake mix. Once the cake mixture has come together, pour it into the prepared tin(s). A nine-inch bundt will take around 50 minutes to cook, traditional tins approximately 45-50 minutes, individual puddings 20-25 minutes. The cake should be firm in the middle when it’s ready, and a skewer should come out clean when inserted into the middle of the cake.

Allow the cooked cake to cool in the tin for at least 20 minutes before serving. Individual puddings can be served in minutes.

While the cake is cooling, make the sticky toffee sauce. Melt the butter in a pan, add the sugar and syrup, when the sugar has melted, add the cream, stir to bring the sauce together. Leave to cool slightly before pouring over the warm pudding. Sprinkle the nuts on top of the pudding.

Sophie Smith prepares sweets and puddings to order at BakeHouse in the Barn. Sophie attends Hovingham and Coxwold Markets. Social Instagram @Bakehouseinthebarn Facebook @BakeHouse Barn

Photos & food styling by Victoria Harley