The York chef was reported missing after she failed to turn up for a 6am shift at work at the University of York.

North Yorkshire Police believe Miss Lawrence – who was last seen on March 18 2009 – has been murdered, although no body has ever been discovered.

This interactive map reveals her movements before she vanished.

True Crime UK presents a captivating two-part mini-series that delves deep into this enigmatic case, providing viewers with an exclusive glimpse into the perplexing events, alongside the expertise of Mike Laycock, a seasoned reporter from the York Press. With meticulous attention to detail, the documentary takes audiences on a gripping journey.

This article is part of True Crime UK by Newsquest: A captivating new subscriber-only section with gripping documentaries, immersive podcasts, and exclusive content. Immerse yourself in a world of fascinating stories, expertly curated by our team with insight from local journalists who covered the stories first-hand.