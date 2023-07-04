These images represent significant events that occured during the 13 year investigation into the dissapearnce of Claudia Lawrence.
The University of York chef, of Heworth, was last seen and heard from on March 18, 2009, when she was 35.
Her disappearance prompted the largest and most complex missing person inquiry in the history of North Yorkshire Police, which believes she was murdered, but no trace has ever been found of her.
On the 13th anniversary of Claudia Lawrence's disappearance police insisted that their investigation was not closed - merely in a 'reactive phase.'
True Crime UK presents a captivating two-part mini-series that delves deep into this enigmatic case, providing viewers with an exclusive glimpse into the perplexing events, alongside the expertise of Mike Laycock, a seasoned reporter from the York Press. With meticulous attention to detail, the documentary takes audiences on a gripping journey.
- Watch: The Unsolved Murder of Claudia Lawrence | Part 1
- Watch: The Unsolved Murder of Claudia Lawrence | Part 2
This article is part of True Crime UK by Newsquest: A captivating new subscriber-only section with gripping documentaries, immersive podcasts, and exclusive content. Immerse yourself in a world of fascinating stories, expertly curated by our team with insight from local journalists who covered the stories first-hand.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here