The University of York chef, of Heworth, was last seen and heard from on March 18, 2009, when she was 35.

Her disappearance prompted the largest and most complex missing person inquiry in the history of North Yorkshire Police, which believes she was murdered, but no trace has ever been found of her.

On the 13th anniversary of Claudia Lawrence's disappearance police insisted that their investigation was not closed - merely in a 'reactive phase.'

True Crime UK presents a captivating two-part mini-series that delves deep into this enigmatic case, providing viewers with an exclusive glimpse into the perplexing events, alongside the expertise of Mike Laycock, a seasoned reporter from the York Press. With meticulous attention to detail, the documentary takes audiences on a gripping journey.

This article is part of True Crime UK by Newsquest: A captivating new subscriber-only section with gripping documentaries, immersive podcasts, and exclusive content. Immerse yourself in a world of fascinating stories, expertly curated by our team with insight from local journalists who covered the stories first-hand.