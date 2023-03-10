IMG’s proposals, which would alter the way in which Betfred Super League, Championship and League One clubs are assessed from 2025, will be put to a vote on April 19.

The criteria of IMG’s Reimagining Rugby League plan was outlined to clubs at an RFL Council meeting in Huddersfield yesterday, with the majority of feedback received reportedly positive.

Under the new proposals, clubs will be assessed on five categories both on and off the field – Fandom, Performance, Finances, Stadium and Catchment.

Rather controversially, on-field performance has been reduced to just 25 per cent, with Fandom and Finances also carrying that weighting.

The quality of a club’s stadium and experience will contribute 15 per cent, while the catchment, a measure of the area population divided by its number of clubs, is worth 10 per cent.

Each club will be given a foundation rank out of five in terms of their finishing position, with victory in both the league and cup competitions marginally boosting a club’s score.

Clubs will be assessed using the data-led criteria each year. If voted through, illustrative grades would be released at the end of the previous season, and clubs would be presented with a dashboard outlining the areas for improvement.

Goodchild admits that there is unlikely to ever be a scenario that pleases every club, but that the proposals “reassured the hopes” that were held by both himself and other Championship clubs.

“There’s never going to be a scenario where every club feels that it’s complete for them, which I think is probably a fair place to land,” he told the PA News Agency.

“From a standpoint of balance in the system that builds the rank, I think it’s fair. Having the performance element be a quarter of it, having the facilities be a quarter of it and all the rest of the breakdown.

“There’s no surprises in there for me, there’s zero surprises.

“The great thing is that it reassured the hopes that myself and a lot of the other clubs probably share.

“I think that it’s built on sustainability, I think it’s built on growth, and I think it’s built on, honestly, getting this beautiful product into new markets, but doing it in a way that you don’t lose the old ones.

“That’s the balance, and I think that they’ve probably struck a decent standing to do that.”

York is one of the clubs that is predicted to perform favourably under the proposed Catchment criteria.

“I think the fact that I bought the club indicates that I think York is a special place,” he continued.

“It’s not somewhere that I grew up in or was attached to or something, when I looked at it from a clinical business standpoint, it made a lot of sense.

“I hope that the way I saw it before purchase is the way that a lot of other people can also see it and that it fits a lot of those categories moving forward.”

Keighley Cougars' Kaue Garcia (grey) and Ryan O'Neill (navy) have not shyed away from their objections to the proposals.

Head coach Andrew Henderson’s previous employers, Keighley Cougars, are the only club to openly voice their opposition, with managing director Kaue Garcia believing that the system is designed to help Super League clubs remain in the top flight, while cementing the position of Championship clubs.

“They don’t seem to understand how important the sport is to communities and towns. There are only a few teams that would reach those categories they’ve created,” he said.

“If the other teams below you in the league rank more than you, imagine explaining that to fans.

“If you finish 6th, you would go up to Super League? What’s the point in the Million Pound Game?”

Goodchild disagreed, though admitted that there was still work to be done to meet the criteria at the Knights.

“I think that [Keighley Cougars] made their mind up that whatever opportunity came along, it wasn’t going to be good enough for them, and that’s their decision.

“It’s not a fairytale for us. We’ve got a lot of hard work to do but I think that the clarity and the communication and the opportunity is fair across the board.

“If you can’t tick those boxes, should you be in the top tier?”

