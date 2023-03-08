The pair could be back in contention for Sunday’s Betfred Challenge Cup Third Round tie against NCL division one outfit West Bowling (3pm), after periods out with injury.

The Knights are not the only York-based side involved in Cup action this weekend, with York Acorn handed one of the toughest possible ties against Betfred Championship play-off hopefuls Bradford Bulls at Odsal (Sunday, 3pm).

Tongan international Ta’ai, who joined the Knights from Championship rivals Newcastle Thunder in September, could make his first appearance under Henderson on Sunday, while Marsh looks set to return to the fold after recovering from an elbow injury sustained in the opening five minutes of his side’s 32-16 triumph against Bradford Bulls on February 13.

Should Marsh feature, it would be his 100th appearance in York colours.

Henderson’s side go into the tie as firm favourites, with the head coach expected to rotate his squad to offer further opportunities to youngsters including former Acorn junior Harry Price, and Heworth’s Ben Barnard, who both impressed at heavyweights Toulouse Olympique in Round Three.

Sunday’s tie could provide Henderson with the perfect re-introduction for Ta’ai and Marsh, and he is hopeful to have both back available for selection.

“Matty Marsh, he’s recovering well, and there’s a chance that he may feature this week,” he said.

“I think he’ll certainly be available for selection against Whitehaven in a week’s time.

“He’s not far off. At the moment, he’s hitting all the markers that we put in place, and there is a chance that he could be available for us this week.

“But if he’s not quite there, I’ll pull him back. There’s no point risking him or anything like that.

“There’s a chance that he could be there this week. It’s more than likely that he’ll be available for selection – whether he gets selected or not is another question, but he’ll be available for selection come Whitehaven.

“Ukuma Ta’ai, it’s very similar.

“He’s now back running and moving well. He potentially could be available as well this week for selection.

“We’ll run our final checks this week and see where they’re at, we may see a couple of new faces in to have a look at this week.”