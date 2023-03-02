Henderson's side head into the clash level on points with the Lions, who have hit the ground running on their Betfred Championship return following a dramatic play-off final victory against Doncaster RLFC last year.

Having been defeated by Newcastle Thunder on the opening weekend, Swinton replied with victories against Batley Bulldogs and Barrow Raiders, before losing to Whitehaven last Sunday.

Read more:

The Knights themselves were victorious in Round Four, turning the screw in the second half to claim a 28-14 victory against Barrow at the LNER Community Stadium last weekend.

While the experienced Danny Kirmond will miss Sunday's encounter after being handed a one-match suspension for striking during the Knights' 36-0 defeat at Toulouse Olympique a fortnight ago, Henderson is hopeful to be able to call upon the services of captain Clarkson to feature for the first time this season.

Clarkson was an unused interchange for the Knights at Toulouse, with Henderson admitting that he was only included among the squad to make up the numbers.

"All being well, Chris Clarkson will be will be back available this week," he revealed.

"Training this week, he's got through. We've obviously got another couple of sessions to go, but all being well, he'll be back in the fold this week.

"As much as it'll be disappointing to lose Danny, at least we've got a a capable replacement in in Chris Clarkson to to come in, which is really good.

"It's also good to have our captain back. I think Jody Thompson's been doing a great job there with Liam Harris supporting him, but it'd be nice to have Chris back out there too with the playing group, which would be good."

Injuries have proved the story of the Knights' season thus far, with James Cunningham, Matty Marsh and Ronan Michael, all injured in the first three Rounds of the season, adding to a long list of absentees that already included Pauli Pauli, Ukuma Ta'ai and Jamie Ellis.

READ MORE: Heworth boss delighted to see quartet of former players feature for Knights

But Henderson was delighted to report that his squad made it through their fixture against Barrow unscathed.

"We've finally come through a game unscathed - I can't believe it!

"Our performance staff there have been doing a good job to get the boys physically right and it's a credit to those guys. I'm really pleased that we we got through unscathed.

"You can't avoid those contact injuries in games. No matter how well you train, how well you prepare them, you know you can't avoid those at times.

"I'm just really fortunate that we've managed to get through that game against Barrow unscathed and we're getting another couple of bodies back in the frame this week.

"Ronan Michael at this stage is passing all his checks on the on the return to play protocol for the for the for the HIA he took a couple weeks ago to lose.

All being well, we're going to have probably the most numbers available we've had this season to select from, which is really, really exciting and pleasing for me as a coach."