The Knights have won two and lost two of their four matches thus far, with defeats against Widnes Vikings and promotion-favourites Toulouse Olympique cancelled out by impressive home triumphs against Bradford Bulls, and most recently winless Barrow Raiders.

Antrobus has been one of the most consistent performers throughout, earning him a place in the Championship Team of the Month by Rugby League World magazine.

The back-rower has been one of the standouts for the Knights thus far under new head coach Andrew Henderson, and has twice been named the Man of the Match by the Press.

He impressed, despite being handed the tough task of dealing with fellow Team of the Month star Ryan Millar in the Knights' 12-19 defeat at home to Widnes on the opening weekend, before making an impact at then-Championship leaders Toulouse as one of the more experienced members of a Knights squad that included five players under the age of 20, making him more than a worthy inclusion.

Jake Shorrocks, who was successful from the tee three times against the Knights last Saturday, is also included in the team, as is Featherstone Rovers' Gareth Gale, who currently tops the division's try-scorers with six.

RLW Championship Team of the Month: 1. Tom Holmes (Bradford), 2. Ryan Millar (Widnes), 3. Andy Badrock (Swinton), 4. Chris Hankinson (Featherstone), 5. Gareth Gale (Featherstone), 6. Oliver Leyland (London), 7. Jake Shorrocks (Toulouse), 8. Brandon Douglas (Sheffield), 9. Matty Wilde (Featherstone), 10. Anton Iaria (Barrow), 11. Bailey Antrobus (York), 12. Bayley Liu (Sheffield), 13. Harrison Hansen (Toulouse).