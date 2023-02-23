The Cumbrians head into the sides' Betfred Championship clash at the LNER Community Stadium on Sunday (3pm) without a win in the opening three Rounds of the season, but Henderson admits that fans should not read too much into their form or the league table.

Barrow currently sit in 13th position and without a point, alongside fellow Cumbrians Whitehaven, having lost out to play-off contenders Toulouse Olympique and Sheffield Eagles, before falling to a disappointing 20-18 defeat against newly-promoted Swinton Lions last weekend.

But the Raiders are the only outfit to score past French giants Toulouse this term, and that is something that a youthful Knights side failed to do at the Stade Ernest-Wallon on Saturday evening.

Despite the table predicting the result in his side's favour, Henderson admits that the task ahead is a lot tougher than the table suggests, and that Barrow will be "desperate" to get their first win in York.

“The reality is that they haven’t had the ideal start, they probably haven’t performed, they’ve probably been a little bit indifferent, but they’ve got some quality players in their ranks.

“I think for them, they’re going to come to us desperate this weekend. We’re going to be facing a team that is desperate.

“They’re probably going to smell a little bit of blood too, because they’ll see that we’ve been a little bit inconsistent and might think that ‘yeah we’re not quite at full strength, we’ve got a few issues there, we’re not kind of clicking at the moment’.

“They might see an opportunity there and that’s the narrative I’m sure that they’ll be going down."

While Barrow may be desperate to clinch a first win of the new campaign, Henderson's focus has remained firmly on ensuring that his team deliver the standard of performance that he knows that they can.

“I made it very clear to our players, we just focus on us, we just need to get back to delivering what I know that we’re capable of, and I believe if we do, we’ll get a performance similar to what we saw at Bradford.

“Hopefully, with that level of performance, that should hopefully be enough to earn the right to get the result, but if we don’t then we’ll put ourselves under pressure and we could be in for a tough afternoon.

“The players understand that, but there’ll be a lot of focus on ourselves this week to make sure that we get our house in order and deliver our standards in what we need, but obviously we will be aware of, and the players will be aware of some of the threats that Barrow possess.

“I certainly won’t be informing the players that just because Barrow have had a slow start, they’ve lost three, that they’re going to come out and roll over, because they’re not going to.

“We’re going to have to be very good this weekend to overcome a good Barrow side."