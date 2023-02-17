Cunningham hobbled from the field half an hour into his Knights debut against Widnes Vikings in Round One with a knee injury, while full-back Marsh was withdrawn with an elbow injury five minutes into the Knights’ clash at home to Bradford Bulls on Monday night.

But Henderson has revealed that the injuries to both players are not as bad as initially feared.

“[Matty Marsh], he had a scan [on Wednesday], so we’re still waiting on the scan reports to come back from that.

“He had an x-ray straight after the game, and that ruled out any fear of a break or a fracture, which is good.

“We put him in for a scan yesterday, so we hopefully should get the results over the next coming days and then we can make a call moving forward on how we manage him.

“It was a Grade 2 PCL [for Cunningham], so he’ll be out for eight to 10 weeks.

“It’s good in a way that it’s not as bad as I first feared that it might have been a six month job, but it’s still disappointing to lose him for that amount of time.

“I suppose that when he does get back, he’ll be like a new signing for us anyway, so it’s the lesser of two evils I guess.

“A PCL is a lot better than an ACL and obviously the fact that it’s a Grade 2, it means he’ll be out for about eight to 10 weeks.

“Nobody else [is set to return from injury], at this stage, as far as I’m aware.

“But next week, we should have a couple more back.

“The thought and the plan is to get a couple more back in next week, that’ll give us another little boost and at the right time as well, so that’s where we’re at at the moment.

“I think that every club will have a period where they go through a little bit of a tough spell and we’re facing that now, so we’ve just got to do our best to do what we’re doing and deliver our best.

“We showcased that even where we’re at at the moment in terms of injury and all that, that we’ve still got players there that can deliver and perform.

“So I’m not too worried about it.”