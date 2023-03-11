The Minstermen created more than enough chances to come away with the victory, but ultimately paid the price for indecision and poor finishing in front of goal on a thoroughly frustrating afternoon for Michael Morton’s men.

Altrincham captain Jordan Hulme, who had also netted in their Fifth Round tie at Bracknell Town last month, broke the deadlock from close range shortly before the break, before James Jones sealed the victory for the Robins in similarly simple fashion from a free header in the 62nd minute.

City captain Lenell John-Lewis halved the deficit in injury time with a trademark header, but it proved to be too little, too late for the Minstermen.

Interim manager Morton’s focus remains firmly on ensuring his side’s Vanarama National League survival, with the Minstermen naming a much-rotated team that saw five changes to the side that started their crucial 3-0 triumph at Bromley on Tuesday night.

Adam Crookes and Gus Mafuta were instated back into the side following their returns from injury, while Morton also opted to start a two-man attack of Manny Duku and Watford loanee Shaq Forde.

Luke James, who superbly netted his first York City goal at Bromley, also saw his hard work in midweek rewarded with a start, and he was again one of the bright sparks for the Minstermen this afternoon.

Fraser Kerr, who had been named on the initial teamsheet, was also due to start for City, but was withdrawn after feeling ill during the warm-up to be replaced by Mitch Hancox.

Altrincham manager Phil Parkinson also named a rotated line-up from his side’s disappointing 2-0 defeat at struggling Scunthorpe United in midweek, reinstating Lewis Baines and Maxi Oyedele into the frame, while handing a debut to Joe Hugill, on loan from Premier League heavyweights Manchester United.

Should City claim victory in their National League clash against the Robins on Tuesday however, the disappointment of this afternoon’s defeat will likely soon be forgotten.

Kick off was delayed by 15 minutes due to what the club stated was a “higher than expected attendance”, with 3,687 supporters eventually packing themselves into the LNER Community Stadium this afternoon.

Altrincham started the better of the two sides, with City’s defenders called into action early on to shepherd the ball out of play after the visitors had enjoyed success down the right wing.

Maxim Kouogun was particularly impressive for the Minstermen, twice sparing his side’s blushes as first Oyedele was played in on the left flank, before putting off Hugill as he attempted to lob goalkeeper Ryan Whitley from a tight angle.

City registered their first shot of the afternoon after a quarter of an hour, with Kougoun first to James’ teasing delivery into the box, but he could only direct his header straight at Ollie Byrne in the Altrincham net.

Michael Duckworth found himself in the right place for a vital interception at the far post four minutes later after a flowing move from the visitors, before City countered quickly, Duku holding the ball up well but ultimately conceding a free kick just outside the penalty area.

Vulnerability at the back was the story of the first half for Morton’s charges, with Kouogun producing a sublime block at the near post, denying Baines what seemed a certain goal on his return to the Altrincham line-up.

The pacy Tyrese Sinclair, who proved a handful for City throughout, twice came close to opening the scoring for the visitors shortly before the interval, but could not keep his composure when one-on-one with Whitley.

But Altrincham soon had the goal that their efforts deserved, with York’s defence statuesque as Hulme chested down a lofted pass, before turning and firing an unstoppable shot past Whitley from close range.

York looked to respond instantaneously through Duku, but his tame effort failed to test Byrne, with the narrow lead no more than the visitors deserved.

Morton’s half-time talk seemed to have lit a fire under his players, who came out after the break with tenacity, delivering a much-improved performance that should have seen them to victory.

Baines headed a teasing delivery clear inside the opening two minutes, with York then wasting a glorious chance when James connected with Hancox’s cross into the box, but his header lacked the pace to trickle over the line.

Mafuta’s slip inside the box from the resulting attack typified his afternoon, with many York supporters left pondering his inclusion after the match.

And City were made to pay for their failure to take their chances, with more sloppy defending seeing them fall two goals behind just after the hour mark.

The lively Oyedele won Altrincham a free-kick close to the left touchline, with Jones connecting with his namesake’s wicked delivery to float a free header across goal and into the bottom left corner to double his side’s advantage.

That goal prompted Morton to utilise his bench, filled with the likes of Olly Dyson and John-Lewis who will likely return to the starting line-up on Tuesday, with another of those, Ryan Fallowfield, introduced in place of Mafuta with 65 minutes on the clock.

Fallowfield, who netted his first Minstermen goal in spectacular fashion at Bromley, almost made an instant impact after Hancox’s pass found him in space inside the box, but his shot was deflected narrowly wide for a corner.

Duku and Paddy McLaughlin were replaced by John-Lewis and Dyson respectively with 15 minutes of the tie remaining, with their introductions only seeking to inspire City further going forward.

First, James forced Byrne into a sensational diving save to turn his fierce effort around the post, before Forde crafted himself space in the box, eventually being crowded out by a combination of two Altrincham defenders.

City did eventually find their goal in the fifth minute of added time, Fallowfield’s pinpoint cross finding John-Lewis five yards out to thunder a header into the roof of the net, but it was far too little, too late to seal their progression.

Morton was left feeling particularly aggrieved with both his side, and the officials, after Fallowfield was unable to be substituted, despite complaining of a headache and dizziness after a collision, adding further insult to injury for the Minstermen.

Altrincham will now face one of Barnet, Gateshead and FC Halifax Town in the Semi-Finals of the competition, but first will return to the LNER Community Stadium on Tuesday evening (7.45pm), where they will be hoping to claim their sixth successive victory in York.

YORK CITY: Whitley, Crookes, Kouogun, McLaughlin © (Dyson 74), Forde, Hancox, Pybus, Mafuta (Fallowfield 65), James, Duku (John-Lewis 71), Duckworth.

SUBS: Hurst, Burgess, Sanders, Campbell.

GOALS: John-Lewis (90+5)

YELLOW/RED CARDS: Hancox (90+3)

SHOTS (ON TARGET): 6 (3)

CORNERS: 2

ALTRINCHAM: Byrne, Jones, Marriott, Baines, Lundstram, Hulme ©, Jones, Oyedele (Osborne 84), Perritt, Sinclair (Ferguson 77), Hugill (Goodson 88).

SUBS: Ferguson, Osborne, Cashman, Pringle, Gould, Bennett, Goodson

GOALS: Hulme (41), J. Jones (62)

YELLOW/RED CARDS: N/A

SHOTS (ON TARGET): 5 (3)

CORNERS: 3

YORK’S STAR MAN: Luke James. The midfielder was one of the bright sparks for York City this afternoon, and was unlucky not to find himself on the scoresheet.

ATTENDANCE: 3867 (683)

REFEREE: Lewis Smith