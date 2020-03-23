The coronavirus pandemic continued to affect the world of sport on Monday.

Here, the PA news agency recaps the day’s main developments.

(All times GMT)

1.35 – The Canadian Olympic Committee announces it will not send a team to this Olympics or Paralympics “in the summer of 2020” and calls for the Games to be postponed.

#TeamCanada will not send athletes to Games in summer 2020 due to COVID-19 risks. 🔗https://t.co/AKmI2rbyeO pic.twitter.com/8McEbgirVp — Team Canada (@TeamCanada) March 23, 2020

2.12 – The Australian Olympic Committee advises its athletes to prepare for the Games to be held “in the northern summer of 2021″, with chef de mission Ian Chesterman adding: “It’s clear the Games can’t be held in July.”

7.25 – The NRL announces the suspension of the Australian rugby league season.

8.22 – Arsenal delay their planned return to training from Tuesday, according to Sky Sports News.

Arsenal and Burnley have delayed their respective returns to team training (Yui Mok/PA)

8.58 – Burnley announce their players will remain at home with individual fitness programmes until at least April 6 rather than training together.

9.09 – The Caribbean Premier League announces it is “planning for the tournament to take place as scheduled” in August and September “whilst also looking at alternative plans”.

9.49 – Former England striker Gary Lineker says he has entered self-isolation after his son George displayed coronavirus symptoms.

Official statement. Spanish football competitions postponed until further notice as agreed by RFEF-LaLiga. — LaLiga English (@LaLigaEN) March 23, 2020

11.03 – LaLiga and the Spanish football federation announce that the fixture list will not resume until government and health officials adjudge that there is no longer a danger to those involved amid suggestions that a May 3 return date had been pencilled in.

11.05 – Organisers of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix announce this year’s race has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. It had been due to take place from June 5-7.

11.59 – GB Taekwondo announces it has suspended “all centralised elite training” and closed the National Taekwondo Centre until further notice, in line with Government advice.