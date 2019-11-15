England’s 1,000th game brought a big win as they thumped Montenegro 7-0 at Wembley.

There was also a notable scoring landmark for captain Harry Kane thanks to his first-half hat-trick.

Here, the PA news agency takes a statistical look at the big occasion.

Kane on course for record?

Harry Kane is comfortably ahead of Wayne Rooney’s record at the same stage (PA graphic)

Kane jumped five places to sixth on England’s all-time scoring list on Thursday, ending the night sixth on 31 goals having passed Frank Lampard, Vivian Woodward (both 29), Tom Finney, Alan Shearer and Nat Lofthouse (all 30).

He has reached that mark in just 44 caps, leading to talk of him one day overhauling Wayne Rooney as England’s record scorer.

Rooney’s 53 goals came in 120 caps – Kane, if he keeps up his rate of just over 1.4 games for every goal, is on course to reach the same mark in just his 76th appearance.

The Tottenham forward also edged ahead of Woodward as England’s highest-scoring captain, with 24 goals in 23 games in the armband – Woodward had 23 in 14.

Shearer and Bryan Robson scored 20 goals apiece as captain, with David Beckham managing 16 and Rooney alongside David Platt on 14.

Seventh heaven

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain celebrates against Montenegro – he also scored the last time England hit seven or more (Nick Potts/PA)

England scored – and won by – seven goals or more for the first time since 2013’s 8-0 win over San Marino. As on that occasion, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain was among the scorers.

It was the 36th time they had scored seven or more – but only the third in the last 30 years – while only 27 times have they won by such a margin.

Many of the bigger wins came in the early years of international football, with eight of the seven-goal-plus wins coming before 1900. England also scored seven or more goals six times in the 1960s.

No threat to record wins

Roger Hunt scored four the last time England reached double figures (PA)

England’s all-time biggest win was 13-0, against Ireland in 1882 in just the 14th of their 1,000 games. Howard Vaughton scored five goals and Arthur “Digger” Brown four, England’s first hat-tricks.

Ireland were on the receiving end again in 1899 in a 13-2 rout at Roker Park – GO Smith scored four but missed England’s first ever penalty, while Jimmy Settle hit a hat-trick.

Austria were dispatched 11-1 in 1908, Woodward scoring four and Frank Bradshaw three, while the top five is completed by a pair of 10-0 wins.

Tommy Lawton scored four and Stan Mortensen three against Portugal in 1947, a feat matched by Roger Hunt and Fred Pickering against the United States in 1964.

Euro 2020

Raheem Sterling, second left, scores in England’s 5-3 win over Kosovo (Adam Davy/PA)

England’s six wins in their current qualifying campaign have all seen them score at least four goals.

Gareth Southgate’s side have beaten Montenegro 5-1 and 7-0 and Bulgaria 4-0 and 6-0, as well as a 5-0 win over the Czech Republic and a wild 5-3 clash against Kosovo. The Czechs won their return fixture 2-1, with Kosovo to come on Monday.

That makes for 33 goals scored and six conceded in seven games, a goal difference of 27 and a total of 39.

They have some way to go to match the highest-scoring qualifying campaigns, after the 2008 tournament’s seven- and eight-team groups saw Slovakia score 33 and concede 23, including 7-0 and 5-0 wins over San Marino who scored two and conceded 57. Spain scored 42 and conceded five in only eight Euro 2000 qualifiers.