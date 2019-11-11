What the papers say

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is being linked with a return to Manchester United after his exit from MLS side LA Galaxy. The Daily Mail, which cites TuttoMercatoWeb, says the 38-year-old forward has tempted Old Trafford bosses as they search for back-up strike power. The Swede scored 29 goals during his two years in north America after leaving the Red Devils.

Burnley have not been impressed with Danny Drinkwater and are preparing to send him back to Chelsea at the end of his loan deal in January, according to The Sun. The former England midfielder, 29, has failed to turn heads at Turf Moor and has only played one game, appearing in the Carabao Cup.