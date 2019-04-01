Liverpool and Manchester City marched on at the Premier League summit while Huddersfield were relegated this weekend.

Elsewhere, Cardiff manager Neil Warnock confronted the match officials and tempers flared between the Old Firm while boxing had to face up to a biting controversy.

Here, Press Association Sport takes a look at some of the weekend’s best sporting action in pictures.

Tottenham’s Toby Alderweireld, right, scores an own goal to hand Liverpool victory (Martin Rickett/PA)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp celebrates victory over Tottenham (Martin Rickett/PA)

Pep Guardiola celebrates in a red and black Manchester City scarf after victory over Fulham (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling warms up in a Kick It Out T-Shirt (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Aaron Mooy, centre, reacts to Huddersfield’s relegation from the Premier League after defeat to Crystal Palace (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Former England football captain David Beckham waves the chequered flag at the Bahrain Grand Prix (Andrej Isakovic/AP)

Lewis Hamilton, left, toasts his race win with third-placed Charles Leclerc (Hassan Ammar/AP)

Ruben Loftus-Cheek, left, celebrates scoring Chelsea’s winner against Cardiff (Nick Potts/PA)

Neil Warnock, left, applauds the Cardiff fans while waiting for referee Craig Pawson, second right, and the other match officials (Nick Potts/PA)

Leicester fans pay tribute to late chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha ahead of what would have been his 61st birthday on Thursday (Mike Egerton/PA)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, left, shows his relief as he leaves the field with Watford manager Javi Gracia after Manchester United’s 2-1 win (Martin Rickett/PA)

Marcus Rashford, centre, scores United’s first goal (Martin Rickett/PA)

Kurt Zouma leaps in celebration after giving Everton the lead against West Ham (Daniel Hambury/PA)

Tempers flare between Rangers’ Ryan Kent, left, and Celtic’s Scott Brown in the Old Firm derby (Andrew Milligan/PA)

James Forrest, centre right, scores Celtic’s winning goal (Ian Rutherford/PA)

Kash Ali, right, tangles with David Price, resulting in Ali’s disqualification for biting at Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena (Peter Byrne/PA)

The Checkatrade Trophy Final attracted the weekend’s second-biggest attendance in Europe, a competition-record 85,021 (Adam Davy/PA)

Tottenham’s new stadium ahead of a “Legends” test game against Inter Milan (Steven Paston/PA)

Paul Gascoigne plays for the Spurs Legends team (Steven Paston/PA)

Saracens’ David Strettle scores a try during the European Champions Cup quarter-final win over Glasgow (Adam Davy/PA)