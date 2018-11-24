Gordon Taylor has recommended that Sport Resolutions lead an independent review into how the Professional Footballers’ Association operates.

Taylor, who has been the chief executive for the players’ union for 37 years, has come in for criticism recently, including by chairman Ben Purkiss.

The 73-year-old’s salary of more than £2million has been the subject of much controversy, as has the PFA’s record of supporting members in difficult circumstances, from illness to bankruptcy.

More than 300 current and former players have reportedly signed a letter calling for Taylor to resign, although he has also received some support.

On Wednesday, Taylor announced a “full and open review” into the organisation and, writing for The Times on Saturday, he confirmed that he had recommended Sport Resolutions to the PFA Board of Trustees and Management Committee.

“As my leadership is one of the areas which has been criticised, it’s only right that an independent body leads this review,” Taylor wrote in a column for the newspaper.

“The PFA have nothing to hide. We are happy to open our doors to the review, putting our record and our integrity in full view. We hope that others will do the same.

“I hope, and believe, the review will find that we have got more right than wrong. Where it identifies shortcomings in what we do or in our structures and leadership, we will work, I promise, to put them right.

“Football needs a strong PFA and it’s important that we are working together to support the players on the pitch. It is what I’d expect if I was one of our members in those dressing rooms today. It has always been their interests which guide our work.

“We owe it to all our members to hold ourselves to the highest standards and keep challenging ourselves to improve. I believe we do, but it is important that we should not hide from criticism or sweep it under the carpet.”

Meanwhile, Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has called for the PFA to be subject to frequent reviews.

“My opinion is that when you have an organisation as big as the PFA and a union as big as it is, and so many lives are affected, there should be a review of the union every so often,” the former England and Liverpool captain told The Telegraph.

“Whether that be two years, four years, five years, I don’t know, but by doing that you make sure that the organisation is running smoothly and healthily.

“At the moment, it’s obviously very split, so I welcome a review of the process and if there’s anything in there that shouldn’t be there – working in the union – you need to step aside as soon as possible and get people who can move the union forward healthily and in the right place.

“The union – if it’s not functioning properly – then an independent person or people should come in and review it and if anyone is overpaid or under-performing then get them out. I’d welcome that.

“The PFA does a lot of good things – I’ve only had good experiences with the PFA but I also understand that people have been let down seriously in other areas and if that’s the case then there needs to be an enquiry and a process where it doesn’t happen again.”