Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino is not even contemplating the thought of delaying the move into the club’s new stadium until next season.

Spurs were supposed to be in their new 62,000-seater home by the start of this term and then put it back until September, but a series of further delays mean it will be 2019 until they check in.

They will play their remaining home games this year at Wembley and as a contingency have booked the national stadium for the rest of the season.

Moving in the middle of a relentless campaign, where Spurs are challenging on a number of different fronts, could have the potential to cause disruption.

But despite having the option to play the entire season at Wembley and then have a grand opening next summer, Pochettino wants to get there as soon as possible.

At this stage the club still do not know when their new home will be ready, though are expected to provide an update next month when test events might be announced.

Pochettino is hopeful of being back at the White Hart Lane site in early 2019 and has no intention of staying at Wembley if they do not have to.

“(Staying at Wembley) is plan B!” Pochettino said. “It is not in our mind. No I am not worried that it (damages form) and when the stadium is ready we are going to move.

Spurs have been playing at Wembley since the start of last season (Nick Potts/PA)

“Only if the chairman changes the idea. But my idea is to move as soon as possible.

“If we can move tomorrow then tomorrow. But I know that it is difficult tomorrow.

“I think we will know better in January or the end of the year in December.

“I hope if it is not January then it is February. I think it is so close.

“Yesterday I was there and it is so close. The bowl is ready and there are a few things that need to be sorted and I hope that the people who need to sign the permission will be nice and [sign] as soon as possible.”