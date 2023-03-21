It has not been plain sailing for the Minstermen both on and off the pitch this season amid the club’s ownership crisis, coupled with a poor run of results under both David Webb and interim manager Michael Morton, but the support from City’s fanbase has remained unwavering.

The Minstermen’s crowd of 4,409 against Dorking Wanderers was the second-highest in the National League last weekend, with the club having seen a 95 per cent increase in attendances since the 2018-19 season.

And their fantastic support has gained recognition by Hollywood actor, and Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds.

“Massive support from YCFC.”, he tweeted yesterday evening (Monday), in response to Jorvik Radio’s Ryan Brookes and City fan Louis Biggins, who had asked him his thoughts on Saturday’s away following.

Massive support from YCFC. ❤️ — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 20, 2023

City are set to be backed by a large travelling support at Reynolds’ title contenders on Saturday (3pm), with only a handful of their allocation of 987 tickets currently remaining unsold.

The reverse fixture on December 3 saw 7,145 fans pack into the LNER Community Stadium, with Manny Duku’s last-gasp equaliser cancelling out Tom O’Connor’s spectacular overhead kick in the 88th minute, earning the Minstermen a precious point.