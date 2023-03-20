Michael Morton’s side will now face the Bees on Monday, April 3, with a 7:45pm kick-off, two days after the sides’ scheduled date.

The original fixture was postponed due to Barnet’s progression into the Semi-Finals of the Isuzu FA Trophy, a competition in which the Minstermen were knocked out with a 2-1 defeat against fellow Vanarama National League outfit Altrincham earlier this month, with the Bees now travelling to strugglers Gateshead that afternoon.

York will be hoping to replicate October’s sensational performance in the Capital, where a brace from captain Lenell John-Lewis and a late strike from Sam Sanders helped to secure a 5-0 victory against the 10-man Bees.

Fraser Kerr had earlier opened the scoring in the 12th minute, with Alex Hurst doubling the Minstermen’s lead midway through the first half on a memorable afternoon.

The fixture will mark the first of three games in seven days for City over the Easter period, which will see them travel to promotion-hopefuls Chesterfield on Easter Saturday, April 7 (3pm), before welcoming Yorkshire rivals FC Halifax Town to the LNER Community Stadium on Easter Monday (3pm).

Tickets purchased for the original date will remain valid, with supporters who cannot attend the new fixture able to claim a refund through contacting the club’s ticket office.