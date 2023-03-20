The right back netted what proved to be the winning goal for the Minstermen against fellow strugglers Dorking Wanderers at the LNER Community Stadium on Saturday, with a crucial 2-1 victory seeing Michael Morton's side widen the gap between themselves and the relegation places to eight points.

Fallowfield arrowed the ball into the roof of the net after being found by Olly Dyson in the box, adding to his only other City goal, which came in similarly fine style two weeks prior in York's unlikely 3-0 victory against 10-man Bromley.

Scunthorpe United's Cameron Wilson and Wrexham's 40-goal striker Paul Mullin have also earned inclusions after scoring braces in their respective victories against Wealdstone and Bromley, with Maidenhead United's Emile Acquah completing the forward line-up.

The Minstermen face one of the toughest challenges of their season on Saturday (3pm), when they travel to National League heavyweights Wrexham, who will be hoping to increase their three-point advantage over title-challengers Notts County.

In a grandstand finish in the sides' previous meeting in front of the BT cameras on December 4, Manny Duku's stoppage time equaliser cancelled out Tom O'Connor's audacious bicycle kick in the 88th minute.

Full National League Team of the Week: Laurie Walker (Barnet), Jake Leake (Scunthorpe United), Laurence Maguire (Chesterfield), Callum Moore (Solihull Moors), Ryan Fallowfield (York City), Kieron Evans (Torquay United), Tyler Frost (Aldershot Town), Christian Maghoma (Eastleigh), Cameron Wilson (Scunthorpe United), Paul Mullin (Wrexham), Emile Acquah (Maidenhead United).