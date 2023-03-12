The Minstermen failed to be clinical in taking their chances at the LNER Community Stadium, with Lenell John-Lewis’ injury-time header proving to be merely a consolation following earlier goals from Altrincham captain Jordan Hulme and James Jones.

Morton made five changes to the starting line-up from City’s brilliant 3-0 triumph in their Vanarama National League clash at Bromley in midweek, opting to rest key players including Ryan Fallowfield, Olly Dyson and John-Lewis ahead of the sides’ Vanarama National League fixture on Tuesday night (7:45pm).

That failed to pay dividends, with the Minstermen torrid in the first half and wasteful in front of goal in the second, leaving many left questioning whether Morton’s decision was the right one.

RECAP: York City vs Altrincham

The interim manager was not the only one left frustrated with his side’s performance across the pitch, believing that a poor warm up, and delayed kick-off, did not contribute positively to his side’s display.

“I just didn’t think that we were good enough, even from the warm-up,” Morton reflected.

“I said to them when the kick-off was delayed, that it wasn’t good enough, and I think that reflected the first half.

“Obviously, there’s a few changes in there and we tried something slightly different. We didn’t want to open up too early because we know that they’re a good footballing side, but still, there were just loads of little errors.

“Still, even though we weren’t playing great, I didn’t think that there was a massive difference.

“I know that they had a bit of ball across the back, and then I didn’t think that we were working hard enough when they got into a certain area. I think that we just huffed and puffed.

“Second half, we changed a few things and I think that we had a really good go at them.

“We put them under pressure and then just switched off again. We lost our marker, a free header, yet we didn’t have that.

“I said to them, again, a couple of little errors. The first goal, it’s come from the side of the pitch, 40 yards into the box, and we haven’t even got the first contact.

“I was really disappointed. There were some positives in the second half in terms of what the shape looked like and how we wanted to have a go, but that’s about it for me.”