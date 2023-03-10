The match is the first of a double-header against the Robins, who will also visit the LNER Community Stadium in the Vanarama National League on Tuesday evening.

York’s fixture list has not been kind, with the Minstermen’s seven games over the last month having included long trips to Eastleigh, Dagenham & Redbridge and Bromley, and Morton has confirmed that there will be changes made to his squad tomorrow.

“I think we were going to have to [rotate the squad] at some point,” he admitted. “It was just trying to pick and choose when we did it.

“We wanted to do it maybe a week ago in terms of what that looked like, but the situation we're in, we had to dig in and stick with a side that that we knew could try and get us some points.

“Ideally, we wanted to try and pick up a few more points on the road over the last couple of games. But we’ve made a couple of small changes as we've gone on anyway.

“It's now a case of just using the squad and making sure that people can rest up as well.

“We've just got to be careful of that because there's a few of the boys feeling it at the moment.

“It's an opportunity to change a few personnel, but everybody who's coming in has got plenty of experience and they've played at some point this year or have played a lot of games in in their career.

“But we've got a really good squad and there's been some players who have not been involved over the last couple of weeks who have been there and done it, and got plenty of experience, and who've been training hard behind the scenes.

“Anybody that comes into the side tomorrow is someone that we fully trust and know they can perform.”

Two players who will not be involved, however, are Maz Kouhyar, who is awaiting an operation for a mouth infection next week, and Alex Whittle, who was an unfortunate casualty of York’s unlikely 3-0 triumph at Bromley on Tuesday.

Mark Ellis, who signed for the Minstermen on loan from Sky Bet League Two side Barrow last month, is cup tied, and will also miss out.

“We’ve got 19 players [available for selection] at the moment,” Morton continued.

“There's a few question marks around certain niggles and injuries, and then there's a couple which we could probably force to play, but I just don't think it's right.

“[Whittle] is struggling. He’s come in and played a lot of minutes and especially in a wing back role as well. That’s just been the danger in terms of having so many games, especially on the road.

“[Kouhyar], he won't be in the squad at the weekend. He's still struggling a little bit, and he's on antibiotics. I think he's got a little operation next week, so hopefully he'll be okay by the end of next week.

“Obviously Sam Sanders isn't back yet, and Nathan Thomas is still out.

“Sam, he's only had two full training sessions. He’s someone else who's in and around it.

“We've just got to be careful because he's had a longer time out. For him it's probably a good week before we can consider him back in the team.

“Mark Ellis can't play because he's cup tied and then everybody else is in and around it. There's one or two in there which we still need to assess as well.”

However, both Adam Crookes and Gus Mafuta look likely to return for the Minstermen tomorrow.

“[Crookes], he's been back in training with us,” Morton confirmed.

“I think the only thing with him was, we didn't want to push him too early. Obviously he's had problems with his shoulder and if he just takes a knock, it could break down. But he's been back in full training with us and will be chomping at the bit to get back in.

“Gus, he's fine. He’s been fine for a week or so now.

“He’s just been a bit unfortunate at the moment, and I think the midfield balance has been working.

“But his attitude’s been brilliant. He's been around it and we've told him that he’ll get his opportunity. Hopefully he should be back in the squad tomorrow.”