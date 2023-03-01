A 1-0 defeat in their rescheduled clash at play-off chasers Eastleigh last night has left the Minstermen dangerously above the drop in 18th position.

But Michael Morton's side have been handed a slight reprieve, as Gateshead, who currently occupy the last relegation place in 22nd, have been handed a one-point deduction as the the result of an independent panel review.

The Tynesiders have been charged by the National League with fielding an ineligible player and failing to ensure that all players were not under suspension prior to participating in a match, in breach of Rule 6.9.

"The panel concluded that one point gained should be deducted from the Club's record from playing season 2022/23 and a fine of £750 has additionally been issued", read a statement on the League's website.

As a result, York are now four points above the relegation places, which will likely prove valuable in the end-of-season run-in.

Rule 6.9 states that "any Club found to have played an ineligible player in a match or matches shall have any points gained from that match or matches deducted from its record, up to a maximum of 12 points, and have levied upon it a fine.

"The Board may also order that such match, or matches, be replayed on such terms as are decided by the Board, which may also levy penalty points against the Club in default."

The Minstermen next face two consecutive away fixtures against sides in mid-table, taking on Dagenham & Redbridge on Saturday (3pm), before making the trip to Bromley next Tuesday evening (7:45pm).