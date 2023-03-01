Askey, who led the Minstermen to promotion to the Vanarama National League last season, had been the favourite to replace David Webb at the Minstermen before taking over the top job at Pool from Keith Curle last week.

READ MORE: York City Ladies hope for bumper crowd on LNER Stadium return

And now ex-City man Kelly has been appointed the club’s sporting director, just five days after stepping down from his role as caretaker manager of Newport County, a side at which he also spent time in a directors’ role.

Kelly, who scored twice in 36 appearances for York between 2007-2009, has also had managerial roles at Vanarama National League North side Scarborough Athletic and Tadcaster Albion’s i2i Academy team.

READ MORE: York Valkyrie sign talented teenage prospects ahead of new season

Speaking about taking up his new position, Kelly told the club’s media team:”It’s a pleasure and an honour to be joining Hartlepool United and help create a future that everyone can be proud of.

“I am very grateful to our chairman and club for giving me this great opportunity,

“My plan and vision is to help build a strong footballing strategy for the long-term future and success of Hartlepool United Football Club, and this is something that really excites me.

“I am really looking forward to getting started and looking forward to working closely with John Askey and the rest of the staff at Hartlepool United Football Club.”

The 43-year-old’s role will “bridge the gap between the football department and the Board, including overseeing and supporting the Club and Manager with football staff appointments”, according to the club.

Kelly’s role also includes player scouting and recruitment, contract negotiations and loan club relations, as well as overseeing the club’s medical and sports science facilities and academy development.