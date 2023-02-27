THE Vanarama National League have confirmed a new date for York City’s home tie against fellow strugglers Scunthorpe United.
City will now welcome the Iron to the LNER Community Stadium on Tuesday, March 28, with a 7:45pm kick-off.
York’s run to the quarter-finals of the Isuzu FA Trophy led the match, originally scheduled for Saturday, March 11, to be postponed, with Michael Morton’s side now facing fellow National League outfit Altrincham that afternoon (3pm).
The Minstermen will be hoping to go one better than September's result in Lincolnshire, with the sides playing out a 1-1 draw at Glanford Park after Lenell John-Lewis' penalty was cancelled out by Rob Apter two minutes from time.
Former Pickering Town youngster Billy Fewster, who signed for Scunthorpe on loan from Premier League Nottingham Forest, could also feature.
Tickets for the fixture are back on sale via the club's ticketing website, with all purchases for the original date remaining valid.
Supporters who are not able to attend the new date should contact the ticket office.
