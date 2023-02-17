The Minstermen are ranked second in the list, produced by podcasters and statisticians The Fifth Division, having seen a 95 per cent increase since the 2018-19 season.

Despite the toxicity amid the club's ongoing ownership row, York have attracted a combined total crowd of over 73,000 to the LNER Community Stadium in their 17 league fixtures this season, at an average of 4,300 per match.

Their largest attendance came with the visit of Wrexham on December 3, where 7,145 fans attended, whereas their midweek clash against Bromley on September 13 attracted their lowest crowd of the season with 3,492.

The record attendance for a football fixture at the LNER Community Stadium was unsurprisingly set at York's play-off win against Boston United on May 22, with the Minstermen running out 2-0 victors in front of a sell-out crowd of 7,448, the club's largest attendance in 20 years.

Dorking Wanderers top the standings with a staggering increase of 225.66 per cent in that time, largely helped by their rapid rise up the football pyramid.

Wanderers romped to a first-ever promotion to the Vanarama National League South in 2018-19 after topping the table by 22 points, before reaching the National League for the first time in their history after defeating Ebbsfleet United in their promotion play-off last season.

What is arguably even more impressive, however, is that York are above National League heavyweights Wrexham, who were thrust onto the international stage after Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney purchased the club in September 2020.

The Welsh outfit are one of the favourites for promotion to Sky Bet League Two this season, and are placed third in the Fifth Division's rankings, having witnessed a 93.76 per cent increase.

Wealdstone (77.38 per cent) and Altringham (74.52 per cent) round off the top five.

Boreham Wood, who set a new record attendance at Meadow Lane of 4,101 for their Emirates FA Cup second round tie against neighbours St Albans City during that time, are sixth with an increase of 69.18 per cent.

Bromley have witnessed a 58.82 per cent increase, while despite their relegation from League Two at the end of the 2021-22 season, ending their 115-year stay in the English Football League, Oldham Athletic have seen attendances grow by 56.94 per cent.

Full list:

Dorking Wanderers - 225.66%

York City - 95%

Wrexham - 93.76%

Wealdstone - 77.38%

Altrincham - 74.52%

Boreham Wood - 69.18%

Bromley - 58.82%

Oldham Athletic - 56.94%