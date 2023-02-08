The news comes following the Minstermen’s disappointing 3-2 defeat to Solihull Moors at the LNER Community Stadium last night, their fourth since the turn of the year in a barren run of form that has seen the club slip to 18th in the Vanarama National League table, and just four points above the dreaded relegation zone.

42-year-old Webb was appointed to the role on December 2 by chairman Glen Henderson, following the unpopular decision to sack John Askey, who had led the Minstermen to promotion from the Vanarama National League North last season.

While Webb had held coaching positions at a number of clubs, including Premier League sides Crystal Palace, Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton, this was his first managerial job, and was met with some opposition from fans concerned about his tactical knowledge and lack of experience.

His first game in charge saw York earn a priceless point at home to National League heavyweights Wrexham thanks to Manny Duku’s injury-time goal, but there has been little for City fans to cheer about since.

However, Webb has won just three times in his 10 matches in charge, with two of those coming against lower league opposition in the Isuzu FA Trophy in the form of a 5-0 thrashing of National League North side Blyth Spartans, before they needed penalties to see off National League South outfit Chelmsford City after a 1-1 draw.

Webb’s only victory in the league came against rock-bottom Maidstone United, who seem set for relegation, with a hat-trick from Watford loanee Shaq Forde seeing York on their way to a comprehensive 4-1 win.

The news of Webb’s sacking will come as a delight to fans, who have not been afraid to let their feelings known towards both Webb, and highly unpopular chairman Henderson known, especially following losses to National League strugglers Oldham Athletic and Maidenhead United over recent weeks.

Chants of “Webb out” rang around the stadium again on Tuesday night, in what proved to be his last match in charge.

Amid the club’s ongoing ownership row, there is some concern about Henderson’s next appointment following the dismal displays under Webb.

The club have placed on record their thanks to Webb for all his efforts, and announced that they have commenced their search for a new manager.

It remains to be seen who will take charge of the Minstermen's FA Trophy fifth-round tie at Southend United on Saturday (3pm).