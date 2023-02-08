The 19-year-old starlet impressed for the Knights last year while on loan from Betfred Super League heavyweights Leeds Rhinos, running in four tries in 11 appearances as James Ford’s side earned a sixth-place finish in the Betfred Championship.

Edwards also played his part in York’s run to the Play-Off semi-finals, crossing for a try in their thrilling 26-24 victory against Halifax Panthers at The Shay to secure the club’s first ever Play-Off win in the second tier.

The Dewsbury-born teenager, whom former boss Richard Agar described as a “generational talent”, arrives from the Rhinos on a three-year deal, having linked up with the Super League outfit’s first-team squad since the age of 16.

He was also included in the England Knights squad for their 2021 Test against Jamaica, though he failed to feature.

Edwards is delighted to have returned to the Knights on a permanent basis, saying:

“I’m really excited.

“ I was at the club last year for the season on loan and I really enjoyed it, it’s a really good club.

“I can’t wait to get going again now playing for the club on a permanent deal.

“I want to improve my game and develop as a player, and I think that York is the club for me to do that.

“It’s a really professional environment here and the facilities are top class.

“It wasn’t a hard decision to come here on a permanent deal and I think it’s going to be a really good move for me in the long run.

“And hopefully I can help the club in the long run by getting us into Super League. I’d love to help York get there and I’d love to be playing in Super League myself.

“We’ve got the facilities, coaching staff and players, so it’s up to us to do it.”

With injuries plaguing head coach Andrew Henderson’s squad, including debutant James Cunningham who had to be replaced after half an hour in their 12-19 loss to Widnes Vikings in their Championship season opener last Sunday, Edwards will be a welcome addition to the Knights, and is expected to make his debut in Round Two against the Bradford Bulls on Monday night (7.45pm).

Speaking about securing Edwards’ services for the next three years, Henderson echoed the views of his player, adding:

“Levi was on loan with the Club last year so we made our initial enquires about potentially bringing him on loan again this season.

“Then we had an indication that we might be able to get him permanently. We didn't hesitate to progress that and make that move.

“Levi is an exciting talent and a fantastic carrier of the ball. I believe he has the potential to be a Super League player in the future.

“He's someone we've identified as being part of the journey longer term all being well from his side if he continues to progress and develop as a player, as we hope he will.

"In the short term I think it was important that we brought in another outside back.

“We couldn’t miss out this opportunity to get a player of Levi's quality and in that position more importantly to add strength and depth to the current squad.

“He’s really excited to come to York, he said he really enjoyed the experience last year during his time here and he's excited about the new opportunity for him.

“He's hopeful that he can cement himself in this team and develop further here to ultimately make him a Super League player and hopefully a Super League player with York one day.

"He's an exciting talent, I see something in him and he has a real quality about what he can do.

“What excites me the most is that he's still so young, he has so many years ahead of him and so much more growth in him as a player as well. I'm really excited to have him here."