Despite taking a two-point advantage into the interval when James Glover converted Danny Kirmond's well-worked try, the Knights were undone by a myriad of unforced errors after the break, eventually falling to a 12-19 defeat at the LNER Community Stadium.

The loss marks Henderson's first since taking over the top job from James Ford in October, and he was quick to admit that despite a strong defensive performance, the right team ultimately came away with the points.

“Obviously it’s disappointing overall to come away with the result that we did," he reflected. "But it’s probably nothing more than we deserved if I’m being honest.

“We probably didn’t execute the game plan as well as we would have liked to.

“I think we came up with far too many errors and put ourselves under too much pressure at periods throughout the game.

“I thought the team started the game well.

"I thought we came out of the blocks well, I thought we showed plenty of energy and I thought that some of the effort was really really good, especially defensively.

“There were some really good periods in that game where I thought we really frontloaded our effort defensively; we were really good off our line and we really restricted Widnes’ go-forward and forced them to kick long.

“There were a couple of really good examples of some scramble defence too, there were a couple of times when we got broken down but there were black jerseys in the frame, so I was really pleased with the effort overall.

“At times, some of those actions were good, but ultimately what let us down was probably too many errors at the wrong end of the field – you don’t want to be making too many errors in yardage because then you’re inviting the opposition into a good field position and they’re going to put you under pressure.

“I just felt that today for that part, we had that."

Individual errors were the story of the Knights' second half, with Tom Gilmore drawing the sides level with a penalty after the Knights had been penalised for a tip-tackle and Jake Owens opting to kick from a penalty won 35 metres out.

And Henderson was left disappointed with his side's mistakes after going unbeaten through pre-season, adding:“I just felt that we lacked a little bit of skill and smart at times.

We didn’t control the game plan or execute the game plan as well as I would have liked to today and there were times that I think we did look a bit disjointed, and I think that you could see that from the sidelines.

“Some of the plays we were putting on, I was scratching my head and thinking ‘we haven’t trained for this’.

“We weren’t flowing like we have been doing. But that’s the reality of it, it’s competition now and players have to step up and they have to deliver.

“They’ve prepared as much as they can but ultimately they have to deliver on the day and we as coaches, we’ve got to do our best to help those players learn, understand and improve.

“We just didn’t execute the game plan well enough today.

“It didn’t help that we put ourselves under pressure with too many errors, and that’s individual responsibility there. We had too many errors in backfield too which invited Widnes into a good field position too.

“I did feel that we looked a bit clunky at times offensively and we haven’t looked like that the last couple of games we’ve played. We’ve had a nice flow about us, and today I just didn’t feel that we had that.

“A little bit disappointed overall, but fortunately the season isn’t defined across one game. There’s plenty of rounds to go, but what we can’t be doing is going backwards.

“We owe it to our home fans next game here at home against Bradford to have an improved performance, and hopefully if we deliver on the areas of the game that we need to deliver on, then we’ll get the result."