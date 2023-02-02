YORK Knights head coach Andrew Henderson is looking forward to his home debut in front of what he hopes will be a healthy crowd at the LNER Community Stadium on Sunday.

The Knights will welcome Widnes Vikings for their Betfred Championship season opener on Sunday (3pm), with Henderson keen to maintain his unbeaten start at the club after victories against both Betfred League One promotion-hopefuls Doncaster RLFC and Championship heavyweights Batley Bulldogs.

Both York and Widnes come into the match in a similar vein of form, with the Cheshire side having defeated League One sides Rochdale Hornets and Oldham RLFC 46-6 and 20-42 respectively, before suffering a 16-12 defeat to Betfred Super League champions St Helens.

“[Widnes] are a good side,” Henderson warned.

“They’re an established side in this competition.

“I think they had the nucleus of a good side last year and they’ve got some real talented players in there. I think they’ve got a decent spine contingent there and they’ve got some decent outside backs, too, that could do some damage.

“I think it’s evident this season that there’s been a little bit more investment going into their playing squad. You look at their roster and there’s quite some strength in depth there.

“I’m looking at their team this week and thinking ‘well, there’s a number of directions head coach John Kear can go’, and he really could because he’s got the luxury of having some quality players in numbers and positions.

“We’ve not focused heavily on them, and we are focusing more on us. We will be aware of the threats that Widnes can pose and we have to make sure that we handle that and are ready for that, but we also just need to focus on getting our own house in order at the moment, certainly in these early rounds for now.

“But they are a good side; they’re a well-balanced side with youth and experience and I think that they’ve got some high hopes and aspirations.

“I think that the competition really is wide open and the team that can keep their best troops on the field for longer periods over this season will be in a position to achieve something.

“I think it’s definitely going to be a fantastic first match for us and I’m very much looking forward to seeing how we handle that.”

Sunday’s match will not just be Henderson’s first match at the LNER

Community Stadium, but will also provide a home bow for off-season signings Josh Daley, Conor Fitzsimmons and new recruit James Cunningham, who are all expected to feature.

“I’m looking forward to it,” Henderson continued.

“Whenever I visited the stadium in the past, I’ve always enjoyed it.

“There’s a warmth in that environment and I think the fans have got a warmth about them, a good energy about them, so I’m really looking forward to experiencing that.

“I’m looking forward to it, and I can’t wait to see [the fans] on Sunday.

“I think it’s fantastic and I can only thank the people of York and the fans of York who have made an effort and want to really back the club and the team.

“It’s fantastic, and I’m blown away by it really.

“Support is massive, and believe it or not, fans can make a difference.

“I do believe there is a part for fans to play at games and if they can bring that positive energy and signs of encouragement and be loud and be proud, then I do think that sometimes can get you across the line.

“That can make a difference so I’m hoping that they’ll bring that energy on Sunday.”