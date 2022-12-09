YORK City have confirmed that manager David Webb will miss tomorrow's clash with Woking, having been rushed to hospital on Wednesday after contracting coronavirus and a lung infection.

It was reported earlier this week that Webb, the new York manager, had fallen ill and was unlikely to take charge when City face Woking tomorrow (3pm).

New assistant manager Michael Morton, who joined the club from Premier League side Leeds United, will be in charge of the team for the match.

Webb’s illness means he will be absent from the first game in his first managerial role.

The club statement read: “After a very positive start to the week as the new management team took training for the first time, Webb has had to remain in hospital since Wednesday morning.

“Despite David being very unwell at this time, he has kept in close contact with the club, his coaching team, and the players from hospital to keep updated on progress and preparations ahead of tomorrow's game.

“We know David is extremely disappointed and frustrated to be missing what would have been his first game in charge of the club, but our priority as a club is health first and we wish David a speedy recovery.

“Get well soon, David! We hope to see you in the dugout soon.”

Webb was, last week, named as the permanent successor to former City manager John Askey, who was dismissed last month.

The Minstermen travel to the Laithwaite Community Stadium tomorrow afternoon to take on a high-flying Woking side.

Though York overcame the Cardinals on the opening day of the season, beating them 2-0, Woking have been on a stellar run of form since.

Just four league defeats have seen them rise to third, behind only promotion-favourites Wrexham and Notts County.