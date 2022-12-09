YORK City are looking to put an end to their nine-game winless run, but face a tough challenge against high-flying Woking at the Laithwaite Community Stadium (3pm).

Woking are the first side that York are facing for a second time this season, the two teams having met on the opening day of the campaign.

City were successful in winning their first Vanarama National League game in five years, beating the visiting Woking 2-0.

Goals from Michael Duckworth and Maziar Kouhyar ensured the Minstermen came away from the match with three points.

Fortunes have changed since that game, however. City’s last win in all competitions came in October, whereas the Cardinals last lost a league match in that very month.

Their latest defeat came last month in the first round of the Emirates FA Cup, when Woking were beaten 2-1 at home by Sky Bet League One side Oxford United.

Woking’s stellar domestic form has seen them rise to third in the table, behind only Notts County and Wrexham, both of whom were heavy favourites for promotion.

Though there is still a seven-point gap between the Cardinals and County, it takes nothing away from their impressive first half of the season.

We spoke to James Clark of the Woking News and Mail for a further insight into York’s next opponents.

How do you think Woking’s start to the season has been?

“It’s been very good. Following defeat against York City on the opening day Woking have suffered just four defeats in twenty games and have one of the best defensive records in the league.”

You’re currently third in the National League. Is that something you expected at this stage?

“I expected the team to challenge but given the number of new players recruited in the summer, being third at this point in the season is great.”

Is promotion a realistic goal for Woking this year?

“With only one team automatically promoted, Woking will certainly hope to stay in contention for a play-off place and then who knows what can happen.”

Darren Sarll has lost just 10 of 30 games since coming in earlier this year. How important has he been to the club’s strong form?

“I would say Sarll has had a very important part to play in the club’s strong form.

“The signings he made in the summer have been excellent and the way the team play is a credit to Sarll and his assistant manager Ian Dyer.”

Who have Woking’s standout players been throughout the campaign?

“There have been many but certainly players such as Luke Wilkinson, Scott Cuthbert, Dan Moss, Josh Casey, Jermaine Anderson, Rohan Ince, James Daly, Padraig Amond, Jim Kellermann and Reece Grego-Cox have all regularly caught the eye.”