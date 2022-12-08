YORK City manager David Webb has fallen ill and he is “unlikely to go and lead the team at Woking” on Saturday.

BBC Radio York have reported that, as things stand, Michael Morton will lead York when they travel to Woking this weekend (3pm).

Morton joined City as Webb’s assistant manager, having departed his position from the academy at Premier League side Leeds United.

Last week, York named Webb as the permanent successor to former manager John Askey.

The much-loved Askey was sacked last month by City and it was Tim Ryan, the club’s youth team manager, that took temporary charge.

Ryan's final game in charge of York was against Wrexham on Saturday, a game that finished as a 1-1 draw with City earning a deserved point.

Webb has an extensive history in football, having held roles in talent identification, recruitment and analysis with numerous clubs across the world.

He has worked with top-flight sides such as AFC Bournemouth, Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton and has served as a consultant for Hoffenheim and Real Betis, a technical director for Ostersund FK and as Huddersfield Town’s head of football operations.

Webb’s appointment as boss at the Minstermen, however, is his first ever managerial role.