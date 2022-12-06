TIM RYAN has enthused that he “really enjoyed” his time at the helm of York City.

Ryan took interim charge of York last month after the club decided to sack much-loved manager John Askey.

As City searched for a permanent successor, temporary charge fell to Ryan, who was assisted by left-back Scott Barrow.

Barrow has not played so far this season due to a cruciate ligament injury he suffered against Boston United, when the Minstermen beat them 2-0 in the Vanarama National League North play-off final in May.

Ryan managed three games for York, against Wealdstone, Dorking Wanderers and Wrexham in the Vanarama National League.

Though the 47-year-old took just one point from an available nine, his York side displayed promising signs within all of the games.

The one point that Ryan’s City side took was against Wrexham, the Welsh side having been tipped for promotion by many ahead of the season’s beginning.

“I’ve really enjoyed it,” enthused Ryan. “As I’ve said to everyone over the course of interviews, I’ve really enjoyed it.

“I think the lads have taken to me really well. The performances have been really good in my opinion, in a lot of people’s opinions.

“Wealdstone at home, we should have won that game. We were playing front-foot football, really enjoyable and the lads were at it.

“There was a little bit of a dip at Dorking, but we still should have got something out of the game with the chances created.

“Today (against Wrexham) feels like a win for the lads in the changing room, bouncing against the best team in the league to more than match them.

“To come back from a set-back after 88 minutes, to come back and get another goal is a credit to all the lads.”

Ryan has been succeeded by David Webb, who is taking on his first job in football management with York after a string of jobs across the sport.

Webb’s maiden game as City’s manager will be away at Woking this Saturday (3pm).

Prior to Ryan’s first match in charge, against Wealdstone, he had just a matter of days with the team.

He was officially named interim boss on Thursday, November 17, giving him just two days with his side before their clash with Wealdstone.

From there, however, City have shown clear signs that they have adapted well to Ryan’s coaching methods.

When asked if he was proud of how well the players adapted to his system in such little time, Ryan replied: “Yeah, 100 per cent. The players have taken to me really well.

“I’ve had good craic with them, I’ve had a go at them at times and they took it on the chin and moved on.

“As we’ve seen (against Wrexham), we’ve done that on the training ground. The shapes, the energy. The front-foot football is what I want.

“Obviously, the lads go out there and execute it. (On Saturday), it was proof in the pudding that they can do it. They were excellent.”