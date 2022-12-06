YORK City Ladies fell to their third-straight defeat in the FA Women’s National League division one north, losing 3-0 to Barnsley Women at home.

Goals from Emily Pierrepont and Brooke Marsden, the latter notching a brace, ensured Barnsley took the three points.

There was little between the two sides in the opening stages of the game, with both teams vying for spells of possession.

Within the first 15 minutes of the clash, Barnsley successfully took the lead when Pierrepont, having broken through the York defence, slotted beyond Becky Sidwell.

Down by one, City looked to battle back into the game and came close to an equaliser through Alice Hughes.

Hughes had the space to try a lob, but it lacked the required height and was a comfortable catch for the Barnsley shot-stopper.

Sidwell was called into action on numerous occasions in the first half, making a string of brilliant saves to keep Barnsley at bay.

Despite the best efforts of their goalkeeper, the Minsterbelles found themselves down by two at the break.

On the cusp of half-time, Marsden buried a shot into the bottom corner for Barnsley.

York continued their search for a way back into the game after the break, with Milly Ash shooting just over after a cut-back from Jess Heald.

The game was decided however when, with 25 minutes remaining, Marsden found herself on the end of a Pierrepont cross.

Marsden’s effort was enough to beat Sidwell as City fell to a three-goal defeat.

Next up for York City Ladies is a clash against Norton and Stockton in the league on Sunday (2pm).

The game will be held at the LNER Community Stadium.