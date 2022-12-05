SOPHIE PURVES has emphasised that she was “saddened and bewildered” at the cancellation of a planned minute’s applause.

In a tweet, Purves noted that the York City Stadium Management Company cancelled a planned minute’s applause for her father, Robert McGill.

McGill, father of former chairman Jason McGill, was a fan of York since the 1950s and had served as business development director for the club.

City announced on November 30 last year that McGill had died.

“(I am) saddened and bewildered that York City Stadium Management Company cancelled the planned minute’s applause for my Dad today,” wrote Purves.

“They said it posed a security risk and would be inflammatory and divisive.

"Gutted that one of football’s good guys didn’t get the applause they deserved.”

York City Supporters’ Trust chairman and York City board member Mike Brown replied: “The two Trust directors on the club board have been organising this with Sophie for months.

“We have made several interventions this week but were overruled on safety grounds.

“We are extremely upset and sorry that it couldn’t go ahead.”

In response to Brown, Purves said: “Mike and Alastair (Smith, York City’s chief executive officer) have worked really hard to try and make this happen and I am grateful to them both.

“I have tried to call the SMC general manager several times today, but funnily enough, he’s not answering my calls.”