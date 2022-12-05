YORK City earned a well-deserved point against Wrexham on Saturday, drawing 1-1 at the LNER Community Stadium.

Here are five things we learnt from the game.

1. City can compete in this league

On paper, York’s draw to Wrexham extended their winless run to nine in all competitions, their last win coming in October.

In theory, however, City’s point against the Welsh outfit should be celebrated. There have not been many teams to take points from Wrexham this season.

From 21 games this term, Wrexham have dropped points in just seven. Not only that, but City’s draw was completely earned.

The Minstermen worked exceptionally hard to keep the Robins at bay and it would have been mightily unfair had they lost to Tim O’Connor’s late goal.

Their point was salvaged, however, when Manny Duku scored in stoppage time, his goal ensuring a draw for his side.

2. Crookes brings stability

Adam Crookes made his return for York against Wealdstone, a game that City lost 2-1. Despite the scoreline, Crookes made a significant impact which he showcased once more against Wrexham.

The defender, who is capable of playing at centre-back or left-back, brought a noticeable degree of calm to the City backline.

The 25-year-old partnered Maxim Kouogun and Fraser Kerr in defence against the Red Dragons and imposed himself massively on the Wrexham attack.

Star-studded duo Paul Mullin and Ollie Palmer struggled to create much against York and Crookes’ composure helped his side cope with their efforts massively.

3. Duckworth growing into the fifth tier

Michael Duckworth was a stalwart for City in their promotion campaign last season, a consistent figure as they reached the National League.

After shining against Woking in the first game of this term, even scoring against them, the right-back was kept absent with an injury.

Since his return, which came against Shrewsbury Town in the Emirates FA Cup, Duckworth has become increasingly involved.

This is, in part, due to Ryan Fallowfield’s campaign being hampered by injuries, but Duckworth has proved that he can hold his own.

His showing against Wrexham was perhaps his best thus far, storming up and down the flank and even coming close to scoring a goal.

4. Dealing with set pieces is improving

Though City’s concession stemmed from a deep free-kick, they showcased a stronger method of dealing with set pieces against Wrexham.

The visitors had numerous chances to threaten the Minstermen from dead ball situations, but more often than not, York were successful in repelling them.

The centre-back trio of Kerr, Kouogun and Crookes stood tall amidst the Wrexham attack and rarely let them threaten from what, throughout the season, has been a weak point for City.

5. Duku continues to prove his case

It took just 23 seconds for Manny Duku to score after coming onto the pitch, his thrashing effort beating Mark Howard in the Wrexham goal.

The 29-year-old continues to showcase how impactful he can be for City, once more making a true impact from the bench.

Duku’s combination of pace and physicality means that while capable of starting, often alongside captain Lenell John-Lewis, he can also be effectively used as a “super-sub” type player.