YORK City centre-back Fraser Kerr has been named in the Vanarama National League team of the week.
Kerr started as one of three centre-backs for York in their clash with Wrexham on Saturday, a game they drew 1-1.
Though the promotion-chasing Wrexham looked to have won it with Tom O’Connor’s overhead kick, Manny Duku’s stoppage time strike secured a deserved point for City.
Kerr had a solid game for the Minstermen, winning his aerial duels and playing a well-rounded match alongside Maxim Kouogun and Adam Crookes at the heart of York’s defence.
Though the draw made it nine without a win for City, it was a positive result against one of the league's top sides.
With the draw, the Minstermen are 18th in the Vanarama National League table.
