YORK City centre-back Fraser Kerr has been named in the Vanarama National League team of the week.

Kerr started as one of three centre-backs for York in their clash with Wrexham on Saturday, a game they drew 1-1.

Though the promotion-chasing Wrexham looked to have won it with Tom O’Connor’s overhead kick, Manny Duku’s stoppage time strike secured a deserved point for City.

Kerr had a solid game for the Minstermen, winning his aerial duels and playing a well-rounded match alongside Maxim Kouogun and Adam Crookes at the heart of York’s defence.

Though the draw made it nine without a win for City, it was a positive result against one of the league's top sides.

With the draw, the Minstermen are 18th in the Vanarama National League table.