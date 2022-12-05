LENELL JOHN-LEWIS has insisted that he and his York City team-mates just have to “get on and move on” after John Askey’s sacking.

Last month, York announced that they had parted ways with the popular Askey, a decision that brought uproar among the fans.

On Friday, they unveiled David Webb as Askey’s permanent successor, with Webb entering his first managerial role in football.

“As players, things happen in football every season,” noted City captain John-Lewis when talking to BT Sport. “Things happen every week.

“We’ve just got to get on and move on. It’s a new era for the club and we’ve just got to do what we can do on the pitch.”

Webb was in attendance on Saturday as the Minstermen battled out a 1-1 draw with promotion-chasing Wrexham.

It gives Webb a strong point to build from ahead of his first game in charge of the club on Saturday against Woking (3pm).

“(He’ll have learnt) that we’ve got fight,” insisted John-Lewis. “But I think if he’s watched a lot of the games this season, which I know he has, I think he’ll have seen that anyway.

“We’ve just got to stick together and move forward.”

Against Wrexham, Tim O’Connor’s late overhead kick seemed to win it for the Red Dragons until Manny Duku scored within seconds of coming on in stoppage time.

“I knew what it was going to be like, it was a battling performance and I think that was from everyone,” noted John-Lewis.

“As always, I try and lead from the front, but it was all about the whole team. We defended really, really well.

“I thought we did (enough), definitely. I thought we battled well, we knew what the game was going to be like. (A point) is (what) we deserve.

“I’m not surprised at all (that we bounced back). I know the group of lads, it’s a strong group of lads and we work hard.

“We work hard for each other. It’s pleasing that we were able to kick on and get the goal that we deserved.”