FORMER York City attacker Kurt Willoughby could be on his way to Vanarama National League side Oldham Athletic, according to reports.

Suzanne Geldard of The Oldham Times has detailed that Oldham are interested in reinforcing their attack.

One of their targets is Willoughby who is now playing for Chester in the National League North, following his release from York in the summer.

The 25-year-old is enjoying a stellar season, his goal against Blyth Spartans last week taking his tally to 11 goals in 21 games.

Athletic, meanwhile, are struggling. Having been relegated to the National League last season, they currently sit 23rd in the table, with just four wins from 19 and 29 goals scored.

The Latics last won a game in October and have since lost five matches in six across all competitions.

Willoughby, who spent a month on loan at City in the 2019/20 campaign, rejoined the Minstermen ahead of last season as ex-manager Steve Watson’s first signing of the term.

He went on to net seven goals in 41 games, often being deployed on the wing under former manager John Askey.