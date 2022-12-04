THE VANARAMA National League have announced the creation of a new streaming platform.

With games available from Saturday, the service will initially show only matches from the National Division, the fifth tier, in which York City currently ply their trade.

Though Saturday will bring the platform’s soft launch, its full launch will be commenced on Saturday, December 24.

The National League have stated that they hope reliable streaming for teams in the National League North and South can be delivered for the 2023/24 season.

BT Sport have provided coverage of a multitude of games across the non-league this season, including three York fixtures.

City’s clashes with Solihull Moors, Altrincham and Wrexham have all been shown on BT, with the Minstermen having picked up two points from those three fixtures.

Prices for the service will be announced at a later date.