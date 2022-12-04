DAVID WEBB has insisted that he sees York City as “a club on the up.”

On Friday, Webb was announced as the new permanent manager of York, replacing the much-loved John Askey who was sacked last month.

Since Askey’s departure, City had been under the interim charge of youth team manager Tim Ryan.

Playing Wealdstone, Dorking Wanderers and Wrexham under Ryan, City came away with one point, though played some strong football and had performances that, on the whole, should have earned them more than their return.

Webb’s appointment sees him move into a managerial role for the first time, having held a number of positions in football.

His latest job was as the head of football operations at Huddersfield Town, whom he departed in 2020.

“It’s going to be an exciting challenge,” enthused Webb, speaking to BT Sport.

“I think what appealed to me is that it’s a one city club, it’s a project, it’s got a great stadium, good training facilities.

“I see it as a club on the up, despite the league position at the moment.

“I see it as my first challenge coming in and hopefully I can affect the team straight away and we can start getting up the league.”

In addition to his role at Huddersfield, Webb has worked in talent identification, analysis and recruitment with Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur and AFC Bournemouth.

He has held positions abroad, working with Hoffenheim and Real Betis as a consultant and as a technical director for Ostersund FK.

Webb, who will be assisted by former Leeds United youth development phase lead Michael Morton, inherits a City side that are winless in nine across all competitions.

Their slump in form has seen them sink to 18th in the Vanarama National League, though they came away with a well deserved point against Wrexham on Saturday, with whom they drew 1-1.

“I’ve done quite a lot of roles in football,” noted Webb.

“Head of recruitment, sporting director roles. I’ve had a lot of coaching backgrounds in high-level youth, I’ve worked abroad.

“I’ve done quite a lot of roles within football. Coaching has always been my passion, it’s always been to get a background around the first team.

“I’m just delighted to have the opportunity.”