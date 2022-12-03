TIM RYAN has praised his York City side’s performance against Wrexham as “magnificent.”

York hosted Wrexham on Saturday, drawing 1-1 with the promotion chasers as they set a record regular season attendance at the LNER Community Stadium.

7,145 fans gathered as Tim O’Connor’s late goal for Wrexham gave them a lead, just moments before Manny Duku’s thunderous equaliser in stoppage time.

Duku’s goal ensured York came away with the point that their performance deserved. Though their winless run extended to nine, the draw against the Red Dragons felt in no way deflating.

“We put a lot of energy into it, a lot of preparation into what Wrexham were going to be about,” enthused Ryan.

“I think the lads really, really stood up and were counted today. We said to them, before the game, if you can’t get up for the game (that’s got) nearly a full house, live on BT with a new manager in the stands then you’re in the wrong game.

“They showed everybody that they’re here, they want to be here, they’re here to stay and put on a magnificent performance.

“You always think (their goal) could have been a sucker blow, that all the hard work is down the drain after 88 minutes.

“But making a couple of substitutions, they came on, did well and changed a little bit. Luckily enough, Manny (Duku) came on, stuck one in the top bin and the place erupted. Everyone’s delighted.”

Though City did exceptionally well to come away with a point, they were still without lively attacker Maziar Kouhyar.

The winger has not been in a matchday team for the Minstermen since their 2-1 loss to Altrincham.

“He has some sort of injury to his pubis bone, I believe,” noted Ryan.

“He’s waiting on a scan, or has had a scan. I’ve left it to them, leave it to the medical staff.

“Over the two and a half weeks that I’ve been doing this, I’ve had to concentrate on the players on the pitch and organise them for three really tough games that we’ve done. That’s been my forepoint of thought.”