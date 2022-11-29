THE NATIONAL Lottery HeRLegacy Series is making its way to York.

York RLFC Foundation will be hosting an event for the HeRLegacy series on Thursday, where players will have the chance to meet some of England’s stars.

Coaching sessions are being delivered at York St John Haxby Road Sports Park to inspire more girls to take up the sport.

The link to register for the session in York can be found here.

“The rugby league skills and drills will be delivered by Foundation coaches and will see two England women players taking part to interact with the girls and talk about their World Cup experience,” said York RLFC Foundation delivery manager Adam Prentis.

“The Rugby League World Cup 2021 has provided a fantastic opportunity to continue the momentum we have seen in women and girls Rugby League and inspire more young girls to pick up a ball for the first time.

“With the World Cup coming to an end, we would like to offer you a taster session to remember and capitalise on the inspiration from our England Women competing in a major tournament on home soil.”

As another part of the HeRLegacy series, people also have the chance to book an online class.

This will include a question-and-answer session with two of the England Women on Thursday, December 15 between 6pm and 7pm.

To register for that, people should visit here.

England, in the Women’s Rugby League World Cup, reached the semi-finals of the competition, where they were beaten 20-6 by New Zealand.

York Valkyrie stars Tara Stanley, Olivia Wood, Hollie Dodd and Grace Field all featured for head coach Craig Richards’ side.

Those with any questions should call 01904670880 or contact Prentis at a.prentis@yorkrlfc.com.