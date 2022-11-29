SAM HIRD is, according to bookmakers, the new frontrunner for the vacant York City managerial job.

York are seeking a new manager having sacked former boss John Askey earlier this month.

Bookmakers BetVictor are, at the time of writing, listing Hird as the new favourite for the job, with odds of 5/2.

After retiring as a player, Hird’s first experience in management was at Barrow, serving as Rob Kelly’s assistant.

He helped guide the club to a 21st-placed finish in the Sky Bet League Two in the 2020/21 season to avoid relegation to the Vanarama National League.

At the term’s conclusion, Hird moved to League One side Bolton Wanderers as a first-team coach under Ian Evatt.

He also went on to become Bolton’s reserve team manager, though that role was taken over by Matt Craddock earlier this year to leave Hird as a first-team coach solely.

Elsewhere, former frontrunners Daniel Webb and Graham Alexander maintain high odds for the job, with 5/1 each.

Former City caretaker boss Neil Redfearn has been priced at 10/1, having earlier this month departed his role as head coach of Sheffield United’s Women’s team.

10/1 is also the price for former Rochdale boss Brian Barry-Murphy, who was once the frontrunner for the role.

Ex-Port Vale boss Neil Aspin, current Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver and Gateshead’s Mike Williamson are all priced at 20/1.

Further afield, all with odds of 33/1, are former Crewe Alexandra manager David Artell, current Kings Lynn Town boss Tommy Widdrington, ex-Hartlepool United gaffer Anthony Sweeney and former Bournemouth boss Jonathan Woodgate.